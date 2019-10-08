Two teenagers arrested after boy stabbed at train station

An 18-year-old man and 14-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Rutherglen: Two teenagers have been arrested. STV

Two teenagers have been arrested after a boy was left fighting for his life following a stabbing at a train station in South Lanarkshire.

The teenage victim suffered several stab wounds to the chest and lower body during the incident at Rutherglen station at around 5pm on Monday.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he remains receiving treatment.

An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the hours following the incident and remain in custody.

British Transport Police officers will return to the scene on Tuesday to carry out further enquiries.

