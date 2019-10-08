  • STV
  • MySTV

Lord Provost claims £8000 on clothing and beauty products

STV

Glasgow City Council's Eva Bolander has been urged to resign over her spending sprees.

Provost: Eva Bolander has been urged to resign.
Provost: Eva Bolander has been urged to resign. Glasgow City Council

Glasgow's Lord Provost has been urged to resign after it emerged she has claimed £8000 in expenses for clothes, shoes and beauty products.

Eva Bolander spent £1150 on 23 pairs of shoes and £435 for seven blazers between May 2017 and August 2019.

She also claimed up to £992 for 14 dresses, £665 for five coats, £374.50 for six jackets and £152 for underwear.

The SNP councillor also claimed for money spent on her appearance including £751 for ten haircuts, £479 for 20 nail treatments and £66 on make-up.

Scottish Labour have branded the spending "grotesque" and called on her to repay the money and step down.

Glasgow Labour MSP James Kelly said: "While services for homeless people across Glasgow are being cut, the SNP Lord Provost has been touring the city in a grotesque spending spree at the taxpayers' expense.

"In just one trip to John Lewis she spent more on herself than what a worker being paid the national minimum wage earns in a whole week.

"Eva Bolander should pay back the money and resign."

The Lord Provost also claimed £358 for a pair of spectacles and £240 on two hats, the Daily Record reported.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon tweeted that the spending would have funded 72 school clothing grants, which are £110 for a child from a low-income family.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "The national committee that oversees councillors' pay recognises that the requirement to represent their city at hundreds of events means Lord Provosts often incur personal expenses.

"For that reason, the Scottish Government allocates a civic allowance to each council.

"For Glasgow City Council, this is subject to a yearly maximum of £5000."

Scottish Conservative Glasgow MSP Annie Wells said: "For any politician to think they can claim something like this on expenses is a joke. 

"It's not even one or two misdemeanours - these revelations show a pattern of behaviour which will be completely unacceptable to council tax payers in Glasgow. 

"She must now do the right thing and stand down - there's simply no way she can continue in this senior role after these reports. 

"She also owes the people of Glasgow an almighty apology."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.