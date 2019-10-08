Boy, 14, charged over stabbing at railway station 

The teenager has been charged with attempted murder following the incident on Monday night.

Charged: Rutherglen station. STV

By Graeme Murray

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at a railway station.

The incident happened at Rutherglen station in South Lanarkshire at 5pm on Monday night.

British Transport Police said a teenage boy was left fighting for life after suffering wounds to his chest and lower body.



He remains in hospital but is now in a stable condition.

A BTP spokesman added: "A 14-year-old boy from Glasgow was later arrested.

"He has since been charged with attempted murder and will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

"An 18-year-old man was arrested at the same time. He has since been released without charge."

