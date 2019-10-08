Man charged over death of grandfather found on street

Colin MacDonald, 59, died in hospital after he was discovered with serious injuries in Airdrie.

Arrest: Colin MacDonald died after being found on Rankin Crescent. Police Scotland/ STV

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a grandfather who was found on a street in North Lanarkshire.

Colin MacDonald, 59, was found with serious injuries on Rankin Crescent, Airdrie, after police were called to reports of a disturbance within a house in Frew Street on Monday, August 19.

He was taken to Monklands Hospital and died the following day.

Officers have confirmed a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with his death.

He due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A spokesman said inquiries remain ongoing.

