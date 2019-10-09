Man seriously hurt after being knocked down by car

The man was struck by the Seat on Anderston Quay in Glasgow shortly after 4am on Wednesday.

Glasgow: The man was knocked down on Anderston Quay. Google 2019

Police are working to identity of a man after he was hit by a car in Glasgow.

The man was struck by the Seat on Anderston Quay shortly after 4am on Wednesday.

He was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 4.05am on Wednesday, October 9, police were called to a report of a man struck by a Seat car on Anderston Quay, Glasgow.

"The injured man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

"Officers are working to establish his identity at this time and enquiries will continue into the cause of the crash."

