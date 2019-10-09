Two jailed for killing man who was struck with own van

Security guard Mohammad Abu Sammour suffered 83 injuries during an attack.

Mohammad Abu Sammour's was reversed over by his own van.

Two men have been jailed after a security guard was murdered when his own work van was reversed over him.

Mohammad Abu Sammour, 49, suffered 83 injuries, including fractures to his face, skull and multiple rib fractures before he died following the attack at a building site in Newarthill, Lanarkshire, in October last year.

His murderer Scott Pearson, 22, was jailed for life with a minimum of 18 years at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday, while accomplice Ryan Hunter, 28, was jailed for six years for culpable homicide.

Dad-of-four Mr Abu Sammour died after trying to thwart his killers' bid to take his work van joyriding.

He was beaten unconscious, then reversed over in his own vehicle before being "dragged for a considerable distance while trapped under the van".

Sentencing Pearson, judge Lord Burns said: "It is plain that you were fully aware that you had reversed over him.

"The way you did this has considered to be murderous. You then fled the scene leaving others to give help to Mr Sammour as he lay dying."

Hunter pleaded guilty on the basis he did not take any "physical action" to stop Pearson or get out the van to help the victim.

Lord Burns told him: "You could have detached yourself from the crime long before. Along with your friends, you left Mr Sammour to his fate."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.