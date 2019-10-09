  • STV
  • MySTV

Retail giant Amazon faces being evicted from warehouse

STV

Amazon was given six months' notice to leave its base in Inverclyde in February.

The retail giant's base in Gourock, Inverclyde
The retail giant's base in Gourock, Inverclyde Google 2017

Amazon will appeal a court's decision which ruled it should be evicted from a warehouse.

The online retail giant, which runs the site in Gourock, Inverclyde, took its landlord M7 Real Estate to the Court of Session.

M7, which owns the site, gave the online giant six months' notice to quit in February in a bid to get Amazon to agree to demands for a rent increase.

But Amazon, which distributes thousands of goods every day from the base, argued it was entitled to a year's notice on the lease.

The Court of Session, however, backed M7 but Amazon said it would appeal again.

Approximately 300 people work at the site and the retail giant claimed it remained "business as usual" for staff and customers.

Appeal: Amazon will appeal court decision
Appeal: Amazon will appeal court decision © STV

Amazon has operated its "fulfilment centre" on a 15-year lease which ran out in August this year.

M7 wants to evict Amazon but also wants damages from the retailer for remaining on site since August.

A future appeal will examine the original decision at the Court of Session.

An Amazon spokeswoman said: "It's business as usual for our customers and associates and we will be appealing the court decision."

John Murnaghan, head of UK and Ireland real estate for M7, said: "We're here to engage constructively and proactively with Amazon over this lease. 

"However, we need to ensure we're getting fair value for our investors."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.