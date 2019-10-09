Retail giant Amazon faces being evicted from warehouse

Amazon was given six months' notice to leave its base in Inverclyde in February.

The retail giant's base in Gourock, Inverclyde Google 2017

Amazon will appeal a court's decision which ruled it should be evicted from a warehouse.

The online retail giant, which runs the site in Gourock, Inverclyde, took its landlord M7 Real Estate to the Court of Session.

M7, which owns the site, gave the online giant six months' notice to quit in February in a bid to get Amazon to agree to demands for a rent increase.

But Amazon, which distributes thousands of goods every day from the base, argued it was entitled to a year's notice on the lease.

The Court of Session, however, backed M7 but Amazon said it would appeal again.

Approximately 300 people work at the site and the retail giant claimed it remained "business as usual" for staff and customers.

Appeal: Amazon will appeal court decision © STV

Amazon has operated its "fulfilment centre" on a 15-year lease which ran out in August this year.

M7 wants to evict Amazon but also wants damages from the retailer for remaining on site since August.

A future appeal will examine the original decision at the Court of Session.

An Amazon spokeswoman said: "It's business as usual for our customers and associates and we will be appealing the court decision."

John Murnaghan, head of UK and Ireland real estate for M7, said: "We're here to engage constructively and proactively with Amazon over this lease.

"However, we need to ensure we're getting fair value for our investors."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.