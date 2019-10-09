Search for missing boy, 15, last seen three days ago

Teenager Shaun Armstrong disappeared from Coatbridge on Sunday afternoon.

Missing: Shaun Armstrong was last seen in early hours of Sunday. Police

A search is under way for a 15-year-old boy from North Lanarkshire who has been missing for three days.

Shaun Armstrong from Coatbridge was last seen outside the Big Tree Public House on Whifflet Street at around 1pm on Sunday.

The 15-year-old, who has not been in touch with friends or family since, is described as being around 6ft in height with a slim build and very short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey woolly hat, black Puma King zipper top, light blue jeans and grey walking boots.

Police are now appealing for help from the public in a bid to trace him.

Sgt Angus Irvine, Coatbridge Police Station said: "Shaun has not been in touch with family or friends since going missing and they are now concerned.

"We know he has been seen in the Coatbridge area on Sunday but hasn't been seen since.

"Officers have been speaking to family and friends but so far, no one has heard from or seen him.

"We would ask Shaun to contact his family or Police to let us know he is safe and anybody who has any information or sightings of Shaun, contact Police on 101."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.