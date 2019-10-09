Homes evacuated as deliberate blaze rips through pub

Police are appealing for witnesses after the fire broke out on Wednesday morning.

Fire: Homes evacuated after pub blaze.

Residents had to be evacuated from their homes as a deliberate fire ripped through a nearby pub in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the Tall Cranes pub on Craigton Road, Govan, during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Residents from a number of neighbouring homes had to be evacuated as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service tackled the blaze.

No one was injured in the incident but police believe it was started intentionally in a targeted attack.

Detective inspector Peter Sharp, of Govan CID said: "It has been fortunate that on this occasion, nobody has been harmed by the fire but the incident meant that some local residents were disturbed during the night and moved from their homes whilst the fire was put out.

"We have a dedicated team of officers working to establish the full circumstances of this incident, which we believe was started deliberately.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated and I would like to reassure the local community that we have launched a thorough investigation into what happened and will work to bring those involved to account for their actions.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the Craigton Road area late last night, or in the early hours of this morning, and who saw any suspicious behaviour, to report this to police as soon as possible.

"No matter how insignificant you think your information is, any information provide from witnesses will greatly assist us in understanding what happened and how the fire started.

"I would ask anyone who has mobile phone footage or private CCTV of the incident to contact us and provide this to us as soon as possible.

"Equally, anyone driving on Craigton Road, or the surrounding areas, around the time of the fire, should check their dash cams and provide any footage capturing the incident to officers."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.