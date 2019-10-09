Man accused of murdering grandfather found dead on road

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering 59-year-old Colin Macdonald.

Colin Macdonald: Man charged with 59-year-old's murder. Police Scotland/ STV

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a grandfather who died after being found seriously injured on a North Lanarkshire road.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in a house on Frew Street, Airdrie, early on August 19.

Colin MacDonald was found in critical condition a short time later at Rankin Crescent in nearby Greengairs.

The 59-year-old was taken to Monklands Hospital and died the following day.

Michael Smith, 29, appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Wednesday accused of Mr MacDonald's murder.

He was also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea during the private hearing and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.

Following Mr MacDonald's death, his family issued a tribute through the police force.

They said: "Our dad Colin MacDonald was the best father we could have asked for. He was an amazing grandfather and an adored uncle, cousin, nephew and friend."

