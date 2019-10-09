Appeal after man punched on face in train station attack

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack that took place on Saturday night.

Appeal: Man punched on face at train station. STV

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was punched on the face at a Glasgow train station.

The victim was left with a facial injury after being attacked by a younger man at Partick station at around 7pm on Saturday.

The incident took place in the waiting room shortly after the pair had a argument on Platform 1.

Officers investigating the incident have released a description of the suspect.

He is described as white and around 5ft7 with a slim build and having either very short hair or a completely bald head.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a white top, dark blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who knows the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

