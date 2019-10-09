Bogus workmen steal from pensioners in targeted robberies

The three women were targeted by the bogus workmen on Sunday and Monday.

Robberies: Three pensioners targeted. STV

Three elderly women who live alone have been targeted by bogus workmen during a series of "distressing" robberies in Ayrshire.

The women, aged between 71 and 95, were targeted in Kilmarnock on Sunday and Monday.

The first incidents took place on James Little Street and Culzean Crescent on Sunday afternoon before a third woman, from Carmel Avenue, was robbed on Monday morning.

In all three incidents two men posed as members of the water board and claimed that they needed entry to the victim's properties.

While inside the men made off with £300 in cash and a necklace from the first property, £50 in cash from the second and nothing from the third.

None of the victims were hurt during the incidents.

The suspects are white men in their forties who speak with a local Scottish accent.

The first man is described as being of slim build, 5ft 2ins with greying hair, wearing a dark bomber jacket, with a white jumper underneath and dark trousers.

The second man is described as 5ft 6ins, wearing a khaki green parka jacket with fur around the hood and dark jeans.

Police, who are investigating the incidents, have appealed for witnesses as they urged the public to be vigilant to unknown callers.

Detective Constable Robert Graham from Kilmarnock CID said: "These were distressing incidents for the people involved and we are carrying out extensive inquiries, including door to door and checking all available CCTV, in order to trace the men responsible for these crimes.

"As always, I'd urge people to be vigilant if an unknown caller attends your property claiming they need access.

"Please ensure you check their identities first and if you have any concerns whatsoever about their intentions, please call a family member, a trusted friend, neighbour or police.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw the men responsible in the area or noticed anyone acting suspiciously or out of place to get in touch."

