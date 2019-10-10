Hundreds of new jobs created as £70m Lidl centre opens

Supermarket chain Lidl has opened a new £70m distribution centre in Motherwell.

The warehouse, based in the Eurocentral industrial estate in Motherwell, is the largest to have been opened by Lidl in the UK to date.

Around 600 existing Lidl employees have been relocated to the site from Livingston, West Lothian, with an additional 250 jobs also expected to be created.

The 58,500 sq m facility will service the retailer's 99 existing stores across Scotland, with 12 new stores to be opened over the next three years.

Planned locations for some of the new stores include Dundee, East Kilbride, Larkhall, Cowdenbeath and Dumbarton.

Lidl GB's regional director for Scotland, Ross Millar, said: "We're very excited to be celebrating the opening of our new Eurocentral distribution centre, which represents a pivotal moment in our ambitious growth plans across Scotland.

"The warehouse underlines our commitment to creating more jobs for Scotland and I'd like to extend my thanks to both store and warehouse colleagues, who've worked so hard to get us to where we are today."

