Tennent's brewery announces £14m of green investments

Scottish brewery Tennent's has announced plans to invest £14m on eco-friendly initiatives.

Dropping single-use plastic packaging, creating a new waste water plant and signing the UK Plastics Pact alongside the likes of Coca-Cola and Unilever are just some of the plans slated for the Glasgow-based beer maker.

The typical plastic rings which package the company's cans will be scrapped in favour of cardboard by the end of the year, Tennent's said.

The firm has also pledged to go carbon neutral by 2025 and to start work on a carbon capture facility at its Wellpark site, which will save the equivalent of 27,000 flights between Glasgow and London every year in emissions.

Martin Doogan, group engineering manager at Tennent's parent company C&C, said: "As Scotland's oldest surviving business, and one of its best-loved, we take our responsibility to do the right thing very seriously.

"Sustainability is a core part of our brand and today marks a significant step-change in our plans. We've leveraged our scale and influence, our passion for innovation and our network of contacts to ensure that we act decisively against climate change, without delay.

"It's a leap in the right direction - but we're not complacent and we're not finished.

"We will continue to seek out ways to minimise our environmental impact across our entire business, from our transport fleet, to international deliveries.

"Our commitment is to lasting environmental change; in our company, in our industry and beyond."

The company has linked with the 2050 Climate Group, a group aiming to empower young people to take action on climate change, and has devised a series of "pint and a plan" workshops which are designed to breed activism and action on global warming.

Michael Mackenzie, a trustee of the group, said: "We are thrilled to be working with Tennent's on our 'A Pint and a Plan' workshops.

"These are a novel way to grab people's attention and to encourage them to take tangible action on climate change. We can't wait to get started."

