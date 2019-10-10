Woman left with head injuries after attack under bridge

The 39-year-old victim was assaulted near the Grosvenor Casino Riverboat in Glasgow.

Glasgow: The woman was attacked under the George V Bridge.

A woman is in hospital with serious head and hand injuries after being assaulted near a casino in Glasgow.

The 39-year-old victim was attacked under the city's George V Bridge - next to Grosvenor Casino Riverboat - on Wednesday evening.

She was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police taped off the area overnight for investigation works.

A force spokesperson said: "Police in Glasgow were called to an area under George V Bridge on Wednesday following a serious assault.

"The incident happened between 8pm and 8.20pm when a 39-year-old woman was assaulted, leaving her with serious hand and head injuries.

"The Scottish Ambulance Service attended and took the woman to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where she remains in a serious, but stable, condition.

"Inquiries are ongoing and officers are eager to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault, or who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around 8pm last night, to contact them immediately."

