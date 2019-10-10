Boy, 14, in court charged with attempted murder at station

The teenager, from Glasgow, appeared at the city's Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Scene: Rutherglen station. STV

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at a railway station.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident happened at Rutherglen station in South Lanarkshire at around 5pm on Monday.

A teenager suffered serious injuries to his chest and lower body and was taken to hospital in a critical condition. A BTP spokesman said on Thursday his condition is now stable.

A 14-year-old boy, from Glasgow, appeared at the city's Sheriff Court on Wednesday charged with attempted murder and carrying an offensive weapon.

He made no plea and was released on bail.

Another teenager, aged 18, who was arrested after the incident was released without charge.

