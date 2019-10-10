Third man held over death of building site security guard

Two other men were jailed on Wednesday over death of Mohammad Abu Sammour, 49.

Court: Mohammad Abu Sammour was killed last year.

A third man has been arrested in connection with the death of a security guard.

Mohammad Abu Sammour, 49, died following an attack at a building site in Newarthill, Lanarkshire, in October last year.

His murderer Scott Pearson, 22, was jailed for life with a minimum of 18 years at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday, while accomplice Ryan Hunter, 28, was jailed for six years for culpable homicide.

Police confirmed an 18-year-old man had now been arrested in connection with the death. He is due to appear in court on Friday.

A force spokesperson said: "A third man has been arrested on warrant in connection with the death of Mohammed Abu Sammour in Newarthill, North Lanarkshire, on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

"The 18-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday."

