Long armchair of the law as furniture piled onto car

Road police stunned to find driver in Glasgow with three-piece suite in car boot.

Police were stunned to spot this in Glasgow. Police Scotland

Stunned police officers stopped a car with an entire three-piece suite stuffed in the boot and strapped to the roof.

The silver Mercedes saloon car was pulled over by traffic officers on Aikenhead Road in Glasgow.

What appears to be three parts of a black sofa have been precariously strapped to the boot and roof of the motor.

The car was stopped on Saturday at 2.20pm and a 49-year-old man was reported for his excessive load and other driving offences.

Posting the picture on social media, Road Policing Scotland stated: "Officers from #GlasgowRP stopped this vehicle due to its load.

"Driver reported for load and other offences and suitable advice given for the transport of couches in the future."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "On Saturday, October 5, road policing officers stopped a vehicle at 2.20pm on Aikenhead Road, Glasgow due to its load.

"A 49-year-old male driver was reported for load and other driving offences."

