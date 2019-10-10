Man accused of killing wife 'in worst case doctor had seen'

Maureen Crilley died in hospital after being found severely injured on her living room floor.

High Court: Man accused of causing wife's death.

A doctor told the trial of a man accused of killing his wife that it is one of the worse cases she has ever dealt with.

Maureen Crilley died in hospital after being found lying injured and naked in her home in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

The 67-year-old was found on her back with only one sock on by Doctor Mary Eason when she visited the address in September 2017.

Dr Eason says she was unable to examine the pensioner properly at the time as she was in so much pain, but believed she was going to die.

Mrs Crilley was severely infected and died in hospital two days later on September 4, 2017.

Her husband Neil Crilley appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday charged with culpable homicide. The allegations date back from July 1 to September 2, 2017.

Prosecutors claim Crilley, from Whitecrook, West Dunbartonshire, knew his wife was "immobilised" suffering from injury and infection and that she would have been in need of "medical assistance" and unable to help herself.

The charge then states that he acted "culpably and recklessly" and with "utter disregard" by leaving his wife on the floor.

'This was one of the worst cases I have seen in my career. My first thought was I need to get her to a hospital immediately.' Dr Mary Eason.

The 77-year-old is accused of not getting "appropriate, timely or adequate" medical help for his wife causing "unnecessary suffering". The accused denies the charges.

Dr Eason told jurors there was a clear smell of urine when she entered the house while working as an out of hours GP.

She was allowed in by the accused who was described as "well dressed and polite" before finding Mrs Crilley lying on the living room floor surrounded by nappies.

Miss Eason said: "Her head was held up by pillows and looked very ill.

"I couldn't make out what she was saying as her mouth was dry.

"This was one of the worst cases I have seen in my career. My first thought was I need to get her to a hospital immediately."

Mrs Crilley was asked to go to hospital for treatment but she refused.

Doctor Eason said: "I thought she might die. I couldn't administer pain killers as I didn't know how bad she was."

Crilley told Miss Eason that his wife had fallen but didn't give a timescale of how long she was lying in the living room.

The doctor believed that one of Miss Crilly's legs were broken and called an ambulance.

Crilley also denies separate accusations of being threatening and abusive towards his wife and a woman called Helen Jamieson

The trial, before judge Lord Burns, continues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.