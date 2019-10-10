Owner reunited with pet after 'dognapping' outside shop

Kirsteen Marshall had not seen her dog since he was cruelly snatched in Glasgow on Monday.

Reunited: Kirsteen with Blake. SWNS

A delighted dog owner has been reunited with her pet after he was cruelly snatched from outside a shop in Glasgow.

Kirsteen Marshall had not seen six-year-old Shih Tzu Bichon cross Blake since Monday night when he vanished outside a Nisa shop in the city's Gorbals area at 9pm.

The 34-year-old mum-of-one said she has walked the same route with Blake every night for the last five years, which includes a stop outside the shop where she buys milk.

Blake, who was off lead but never moves from its owners' sight, was sitting at the door of the shop before he vanished.

Police began investigating the dog-snatching and a huge social media campaign to bring Blake home was created.

Now Kristeen, who previously offered a £5000 reward for the safe return of the dog, has confirmed Blake is back home after being traced to a house in Possilpark on the north of the city.

Posting on the campaign page Kristeen said: "We rescued Blake from a house in Possil tonight at 2am.

'It was indeed the social media efforts that led us right to the door of where Blake was being held.' Kirsteen Marshall

"Thank you so so so much to every single person across the world who shared our posts.

"It was indeed the social media efforts that led us right to the door of where Blake was being held.

"Many lessons have been learned and Blake will never be out of our sight again.

"Let it be known that the people of Glasgow will not give up.

"Wrong dog, wrong community, wrong city.

"We did this the old school way and it worked. If u ever lose your loved one never ever give up. Miracles happen."

Police Scotland said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

