Man arrested over death of teenager who was hit by van

Liam Hendry, from Glasgow, died after being struck by the vehicle on Sunday, September 29.

Liam Hendry: died after being struck by van. Police Scotland/Google 2019

A man has been arrested over the death of a teenager who was struck by a van in Glasgow.

Liam Hendry died after being hit by the vehicle on the city's Barrowfield Street at around 6.45am on Sunday, September 29.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed that a 30-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with his death.

He is due to appear in court on Friday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.