Gang of masked men break in to house and rob occupants

Robbery: House targeted by three men.

A woman and two young children have been left terrified after a gang of masked men broke into their home and robbed them.

Three men forced entry to the house on Leven Road, Wemyss Bay at around 8pm on Weednesday before making off with a small sum of money.

The 62-year-old woman and two children who were in the home at the time of the robbery were left but extremely shaken.

Officers are now appealing for information to the incident.

The three men are described as being around 25-years-old and speaking with Scottish accents.

They were all wearing dark hooded tops with grey trainers and had their faces covered.

Detective Inspector David Wagstaff said: "These three men subjected the occupants of the house, including a woman and two children, to a terrifying experience in their home.

"We are making every effort to identify them and would urge anyone with information to come forward as soon as they can.

"Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or vehicles around the area is asked to make contact, along with anyone who may have dashcam footage or private CCTV which could assist our investigation."

