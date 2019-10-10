Man left seriously injured after train station assault

The 31-year-old was rushed to hospital with a serious head injury.

Central Station: Man injured in attack. STV

A man has been left with a serious head injury after he was attacked at Glasgow Central Station.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault that took place on Argyle Street at around 6.40pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended and the 31-year-old victim, who was assaulted under the railway bridge, was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary before being released following treatment.

The suspect, who was with a woman in her twenties with blonde hair, is described as around 6ft tall, with brown hair that was shaved at the side.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a dark coloured parka-style jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes.

The suspect and female left the scene on foot in the direction of Hope Street.

Detective Constable Chris Smith, of Glasgow CID said: "We know that the area would have been busy at the time of the incident with people making their way to and from Glasgow Central Station.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, or the suspect and his female companion immediately prior to or after the incident, and report this to officers.

"There are a number of CCTV cameras covering the area which officers are currently reviewing and would ask anyone who can help with our ongoing inquiries to come forward as soon as possible."

