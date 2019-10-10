Weekend flights from Glasgow to Tenerife cancelled

Nearly 1000 passengers will be affected by the FlyLolo cancellations.

Glasgow Airport: Four flights cancelled. Glasgow Airport

Nearly a thousand passengers due to fly from Glasgow to Tenerife this weekend will miss out after four flights were cancelled.

Around 920 people are thought to be affected by the cancellations of the FlyLolo flights from Glasgow Airport on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone due to travel on the cancelled flights have been advised not to travel to the airport and contact the operator directly for further details.

The four cancelled flights are the 08:30 GLA to Tenerife South on Friday, the 7am and 6.10am flights on the same route for Saturday and the 9am flight from Glasgow to Tenerife South on Sunday.

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: "We were made aware tonight that flights planned by operator FlyLolo to Tenerife South and Arrecife in Lanzarote this weekend will not go ahead.

"We would ask all FlyLolo passengers affected not to travel to the airport and to contact the operator direct for further information."

Around 230 people were due to travel on each flight.

