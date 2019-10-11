Mum of man murdered in front of children left 'devastated'

Christopher Nicol, 27, was stabbed to death during a robbery attempt at his house in Greenock.

Appeal: Christopher Nicol was murdered in front of his children. Police Scotland

The mother of an Inverclyde man who was stabbed to death in front of his two children has said she is "devastated" over the loss of her "much-loved son".

Christopher Nicol, 27, died at the scene after suffering stab wounds during a targeted robbery attempt at his house on Maple Road, Greenock, on September 26.

The murder, which happened at around 9.05pm, took place in front of his young children aged five and six.

At a police press conference on Friday, his mum Karen Nicol said: "I am devastated by the tragic death of my much-loved son Christopher. Our lives have been changed forever.

"He was a brilliant dad to his two young children, whom he worshipped and would have done anything for.

"The man responsible has taken one life and ruined the lives of all our family.

"Please, please if you have any information that will help officers, then call the police or Crimestoppers as soon as possible."

Emergency services attended at Mr Nicol's house at around 9.15pm on the night of the murder, but he could not be saved.

Police believe he was known to his attacker and that the person targeted the house in the belief that there was a large amount of money within.

They are looking to trace a man between 20 and 30-years-old, around 5ft 9in with a slim build, and with an unkempt, reddish-brown beard and moustache.

He had bad teeth, with some visibly missing, and was wearing a black beanie hat - possibly Timberland, black top and black jeans or bottoms.

'This man was violently attacked in front of his two young children and I do believe that somebody local knows who is responsible.' Detective chief inspector Martin Fergus

Detective chief inspector Martin Fergus said: "Throughout the last fortnight, extensive inquiries have been ongoing to trace the man responsible for Christopher's violent murder.

"Although I am encouraged by the public response to our previous appeal, I am in no doubt that there are people in the area who may have seen or heard something, and we still need to speak to them urgently.

"Although people may think the detail they hold is insignificant, it could indeed be that smallest of piece of information that moves our investigation that crucial step forward.

"If there is anyone you know who is acting differently from usual, or who may have become withdrawn then please get in touch.

"If anyone has overheard anything or has suspicions about someone, then please let us know.

"This man was violently attacked in front of his two young children and I do believe that somebody local knows who is responsible.

"Therefore, I am again urging anyone who holds any detail on Christopher's death to do the right thing and come forward."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

