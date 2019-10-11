Chihuahua found dead on back road with broken neck

An appeal has been launched after the dog was discovered by a passer-by in North Lanarkshire.

Breed: The long-haired chihuahua was similar to the dog pictured. Pixabay

A chihuahua has been found dead with a broken neck after what is believed to be a deliberate act.

The dog had suffered severe trauma to the neck region, which caused it to snap.

A member of the public found the animal's body on a back road in Shotts, North Lanarkshire, on Saturday at around 8pm.

The long-haired male chihuahua was still dry and rigor mortis had not yet set in.

He was in a poor condition and had fleas. He was not neutered or microchipped.

The Scottish SPCA has now launched an investigation into the dog's death.

Inspector Dawn Robertson said: "The post-mortem results showed that the cause of death was severe trauma to the neck region which caused the neck to break.

"This suggests this was a deliberate act.

"He was in poor body condition and had fleas. He was not neutered or microchipped.

"We would like to determine the circumstances surrounding the dog's death.

"It is a criminal offence to harm or kill an animal and we are keen to find the person responsible.

"If anyone can help with our enquiry, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999."

