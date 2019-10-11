Toddler seriously injured after being knocked down by lorry

Police have cordoned off the area after a two-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Glasgow.

Accident: The pedestrian was taken to hospital STV

By Graeme Murray

A toddler has been left seriously injured after being knocked down by a lorry in Glasgow.

The two-year-old girl was struck by the vehicle in Springburn on Friday morning and emergency services were called to incident just before 11am.

Police remain at the scene near Springburn Way as investigations into the collision continue.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We attended a serious road traffic accident involving a lorry and a two-year-old girl on Springburn Way at 10.50am.

"The child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children for treatment with serious injuries.

"Nearby Carelston Street has been closed temporarily.

"Inquries are ongoing."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.