Man seriously injured in murder bid attack on street

The 25-year-old is in a 'serious but stable' condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Attack: Tormusk Road. Google 2019

By Graeme Murray

A man has been left seriously injured following an attempted murder on a street in Glasgow.

The 25-year-old man was attacked from behind as he walked along Tormusk Road, Castlemilk on Wednesday night.

The assault happened between 10.50pm and 11.20pm and the victim managed to make his way to a family member's home on the same street where he reported the attack to police.

He was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is in a "serious but stable" condition.

Police are treating the attack as attempted murder. Officers are examining CCTV footage and carrying out do-to-door enquiries.

Detective sergeant Keith Runcie, CID, said: "The man was attacked from behind so we do not have a description of the attacker.

"Officers working on the investigation are checking all available CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries to identify the person responsible.

"I am appealing to anyone who was on Tormusk Road or the surrounding streets around this time who may have witnessed the attack, saw somebody running away or saw any suspicious activity to contact the police as a matter of urgency.

"I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the area at the time to check back."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101.

