Disabled mum stranded in Tenerife after flights cancelled

Maria Wilson, who is on holiday with her daughter, received an email just hours before her flight.

Maria Wilson: Stuck in Tenerife after flight cancelled.

A disabled woman was left stranded in Tenerife with her young daughter after her Glasgow-bound flight was cancelled last-minute.

FlyLolo confirmed on Thursday night that several flights between Glasgow and the Canary Islands would be cancelled over the weekend.

Around 920 holidaymakers are thought to be affected by the last-minute announcement.

Maria Wilson, from Cambuslang, travelled to Tenerife with her ten-year-old daughter to celebrate both of their birthdays.

The 46-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a mobility scooter, was due to travel home to Glasgow Airport after her two-week holiday on Friday morning.

However, the pair were informed by an email that their FlyLoLo flight had been cancelled just hours before they were due to board the plane.

'We got an email, that's all we had, no explanation about flights back, nothing.' Maria Wilson

Ms Wilson and her daughter were left stranded at Tenerife Sur Airport with fears they had no way of getting home.

She told STV News: "It's been an absolute nightmare.

"We got an email, that's all we had, no explanation about flights back, nothing."

Despite contacting the travel firm by phone and by email Ms Wilson said she has received no explanation and no help from either the UK consulate or staff at the airport in Tenerife.

Luckily, the 46-year-old has been able to contact a friend who managed to book them the last two seats on a flight to Edinburgh in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She continued: "A friend has managed to book us on a flight to Edinburgh instead of going in to Glasgow, but it is going to take us another ten days to get our money back.

"They just said your flight is cancelled, no reason why it's cancelled.

"We would be stuck here if we never managed to get the last two seats on the Edinburgh flight, but still no explanation to what's happening."

