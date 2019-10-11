Man slashed outside primary school in targeted attack

The 26-year-old was attacked outside a school as parents arrived to pick up their children.

Appeal: Police are looking for witnesses to the targeted attack. STV

A man has been left injured after being slashed outside a Glasgow primary school as parents arrived to pick up their children.

The 26-year-old was threatened, chased and attacked by another man outside Cleeve's primary school on Househillmuir Road, Priesthill at around 3pm on Thursday.

After being assaulted he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated for deep cuts to his head and body.

Police are now appealing for witnesses as they bid to trace the man responsible who they have described as being in his mid-20s with short brown hair. He was wearing a light-coloured hooded top and sports clothing.

Officers believe the attack was targeted.

Shortly after the incident a grey Ford car was seen speeding away from the area and police are now looking to trace the owner of the car and speak to anyone who witnessed the incident including any parents on their way to collect their children.

Detective Sergeant Raymond Hunter said: "This attack occurred near to a local primary school and there will have been parents making their way towards the school to collect their children.

"I would ask them to think back and consider if they saw something which seemed a little odd but they dismissed it at the time.

"If anyone has any information regarding this crime, the suspect or the grey Ford car, then please do get in touch with us.

"Your information could prove vital as we piece together what has happened here and who is responsible."

