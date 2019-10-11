Child injured after being struck by car on busy street

The injured child was taken to hospital in an ambulance just after 7pm on Friday.

Ambulance: Child rushed to hospital. Scottish Ambulance Service

A child has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a car on a busy Paisley street.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Bridge Street, Linwood after the youngster was knocked down at around 7pm on Friday.

The injured child was taken to hospital in the back of an ambulance.

The extent of the child's injuries are not yet known.

Police have shut off the road as investigations continue.

A spokeswoman for force confirmed the incident.

She said: "We were called to Bridge Street at 7.05pm after a road traffic collision involving a car and a child.

"The child has been taken to hospital.

"Officers are still on the scene and the road is currently blocked."

