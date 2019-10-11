Man wanted over murder of wife and kids arrested in Glasgow

Frenchman Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes is suspected of killing his wife and four children.

Glasgow: Fugitive arrested at airport. Glasgow Airport

A French fugitive who has been on the run for eight years accused of murdering his wife and four children before burying them in a garden has been arrested at Glasgow Airport.

Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes is wanted over the death of his wife Agnes and their children Arthur, 21, Thomas, 18, Anne, 16, and Benoît, 13, in what has became known as "the killing of Nantes".

Police found the bodies rolled up in lime and buried under cement on the terrace of their family home on April 21 2011.

All five had been shot.

As the only family member not located, the 58-year-old father became the chief suspect.

Ligonnes, who vanished after the incident and has been wanted by police ever since, was arrested at Glasgow Airport under a European arrest warrant on Friday.

It is believed he travelled to Scotland from France under a false identity but was caught after his fingerprints were taken at the airport.

Police Scotland confirmed the arrest.

A spokesman for the force said: "A man was arrested at Glasgow Airport and remains in police custody in connection with a European Arrest Warrant issued by the French Authorities.

"Inquiries are ongoing to confirm his identity and we continue to liaise with our colleagues in the relevant agencies."

