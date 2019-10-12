Man arrested not fugitive wanted for murder of family

Frenchman Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes is suspected of killing his wife and four children.

Wanted: Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes has been on the run for eight years.

A man arrested at Glasgow Airport on suspicion of being a wanted French fugitive is not the suspected murderer.

Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes has been the subject of an international arrest warrant after his wife Agnes, 48, and their children, Arthur, 20, Thomas, 18, Anne, 16, and Benoit, 13, went missing in April 2011.

Their bodies were later found buried at the family home in Nantes, France, having been shot.

As the only family member not located, the 58-year-old father became the chief suspect and has been on the run for the past eight years.

On Friday, Police Scotland detained a man at Glasgow Airport under a European arrest warrant.

On Saturday, a French police spokesman confirmed that French and Scottish investigators determined the fingerprints of the man detained did not match those of the missing suspect.

