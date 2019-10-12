Man in hospital with serious injuries after murder bid

The 37-year-old victim was attacked within a property in Greenock on Saturday.

Greenock: The victim was attacked on Saturday morning. Google 2019

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a murder bid in Inverclyde.

The 37-year-old victim was attacked within a property on Weir Street, Greenock, at around 6am on Saturday.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation and will be carrying out further enquiries in the area.

Those with information have been asked to come forward.

Detective inspector John Stewart said: "Officers were called to a property at Weir Street in Greenock around 6am this morning, after reports that a man had sustained significant injuries.

"He was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

"There will be an enhanced police presence in the area while we carry out further enquiries and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience whilst this ongoing.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has any information that would assist my officers with this investigation to please come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be."

