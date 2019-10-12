Residents forced from homes after blaze damages gas pipes

Neighbours in North Lanarkshire were evacuated after bins were set on fire.

Residents in North Lanarkshire were forced to evacuate their homes after bins were set on fire which caused "extensive damage" to gas pipes.

Neighbours in Hawthorn Drive, Wishaw, were moved to safety after the alarm was raised at around 5.15am on Saturday.

No one was injured in the incident, however the blaze caused damage to the side of a house and gas pipes.

As a precautionary measure, several houses in the immediate area were evacuated for a short period of time until SGN confirmed there was no risk of a leak.

Police are now investigating the wilful fire-raising.

Detective constable Jacqui McCann said: "Fortunately no one was injured as a result of this reckless act however a number of people had to leave their homes in the early hours which must have been distressing for them.

"I appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Hawthorn Drive around 5am on Saturday and may have seen a person or persons or any vehicles acting suspiciously to contact police immediately."

