Family 'extremely worried' over missing man with Alzheimer's

Peter Boocock, 87, was last seen by a neighbour in East Dunbartonshire on Saturday morning.

Missing: Peter Boocock was last seen on Saturday morning. Police Scotland / Google 2019

Police have launched a search for an elderly man who has gone missing from East Dunbartonshire.

Peter Boocock, 87, was last seen by a neighbour at around 9am on Saturday in Strathblane Road, Milngavie.

Mr Boocock, who was wearing a mustard-coloured jacket with beige coloured trousers, a white-brimmed safari-styled hat and a red tartan scarf, has Alzheimer's.

His family is "extremely worried for him" and "just want him home safe and well".

Extensive enquiries are under way with officers checking CCTV footage and speaking with family and friends for any additional information as to where he may be.

However, attempts to locate him have so far have proved unsuccessful.

Sergeant Alan Ferris said: "As time passes his family is becoming increasingly concerned for Peter's wellbeing.

"Although he is 87, he is active and able to walk considerable distances.

"Peter also has the ability to travel by rail or bus and I am appealing to the public to let us know if they have seen Peter or if they have any information regarding his whereabouts."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.