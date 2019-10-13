Four more arrests over Irish unity march riot in Glasgow

On August 30, disruption broke out in the Elder Park area of Govan during a procession.

Glasgow: A riot broke out in the city during a march. Shelby May

A number of people have been arrested as police close in on those they believe are responsible for a full-scale riot in Glasgow.

On August 30, disruption broke out in the Elder Park area of Govan after an Irish unity march - led by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band - was met by hundreds of "disruptive" counter-demonstrators.

Riot police, mounted officers, a force helicopter and dog units were used to quell "significant disorder".

Two men - aged 37 and 21 - were arrested and charged with public disorder following the incident.

On Friday, four more arrests were made following review of CCTV, door-to-door enquiries and contact with the public.

Two men, aged 30 and 20, and two male youths, aged 14 and 15, were arrested and later released.

They are due to appear at court at a later date.

On Friday detective inspector Peter Sharp, the senior investigating officer leading the enquiry, said: "Today's arrests are testament to our relentless pursuit of bringing to justice those responsible for carrying out large scale disorder in the streets of Govan.

"Officers have been working tirelessly in the community, gathering intelligence and reviewing CCTV footage to reveal the perpetrators of this campaign of disorder.

"We will not stop until every one of them is identified, charged and brought to justice and I hope that today's arrests send an unequivocal message of our intent and our commitment to our communities.

"I would like to use today's progress as an opportunity to thank the public for their contribution into this investigation and to re-appeal to them for more information.

"Even if you think the information or mobile footage you have might not be of use, get in touch and let us make that decision for you."

Police Scotland has set up a dedicated and confidential email address for the public to send information, video footage or photographs relating to the riot to.

Email OperationPindot@scotland.pnn.police.uk if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.