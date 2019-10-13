Pensioner taken to hospital after being knocked down

The 77-year-old woman was hit on St Leonards Road in East Kilbride shortly after 8pm on Saturday.

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by a car in South Lanarkshire.

She was taken to the town's University Hospital Hairmyres, where she is being treated for her injuries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "About 8.15pm on Saturday, police and ambulance attended a report of a woman having been struck by a car in St Leonards Road, East Kilbride.

"The 77-year-old woman was taken to Hairmyres Hospital where she is currently being treated for her injuries.

"Enquiries into the road traffic crash are ongoing."

