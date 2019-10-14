Drug dealer had £700,000 of cocaine on back seat of car

Police found a block of white powder in Craig Watson's car after following him home.

The cocaine's purity was as high as 79%.

A drug dealer was caught with almost £700,000 of high-purity cocaine on the back seat of his car.

Craig Watson, 28, was arrested in February after officers followed a Mercedes to his home in Glasgow's Milton.

A judge heard how a block of white powder was found on the back seat.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing QC told the High Court in Glasgow it was cocaine with a purity as high as 79%.

More packages of the drug were then discovered inside Watson's home. A red metal hydraulic press was also seized by police.

Mr Ewing said: "Such equipment is utilised in the adulteration of controlled drugs."

A total of 6.6kg of cocaine was found with a potential street value of £662,050.

Watson pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the drug. Lord Burns deferred sentencing until next month.

