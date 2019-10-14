Man charged with murdering teenager who was struck by van

Dean Wright, 30, is accused of murdering 18-year-old Liam Hendry in Glasgow.

Liam Hendry died in Barrowfield Street, Glasgow. Police Scotland/Google 2019

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a teenager who died after being hit by a van.

Liam Hendry, 18, died at the scene in Barrowfield Street, Glasgow, in the early hours of Sunday, September 29.

Mr Hendry, from nearby Barrowfield Gardens, was struck by a van in the street at around 6.45am.

Police Scotland announced on Thursday that a man had been arrested in connection with the death.

Dean Wright appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday charged with murder, attempted murder and driving when disqualified from having a licence.

The 30-year-old of Glasgow made no plea and was held in custody.

