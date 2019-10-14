Man seriously injured after being bottled in nightclub

The 24-year-old suffered a serious facial injury after being attacked in the early hours of Sunday.

A man has been left with a serious facial injury after being bottled in a West Dunbartonshire nightclub.

The 24-year-old was in Desire nightclub in Balloch when he was attacked and struck with a bottle at around 2.55am on Sunday.

Emergency services were called and the victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Fyfe, of Clydebank CID said: "The incident happened inside a busy nightclub with a number of people likely to have witnessed the attack.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the venue at the time, or anyone who may have information, to get in contact with us."

