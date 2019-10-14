Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton charged with dangerous driving

The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to driving at excessive speeds on the M80.

A trial will take place at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Celtic player Nir Bitton will stand trial next year accused of dangerous driving.

Bitton, 27, allegedly used excessive speeds on Glasgow's M80 in April this year.

The midfielder, of Kelvinbridge, also faces a charge of driving a black Audi SQ7 without insurance on the same date.

Bitton was absent at a hearing last Friday - where he pleaded not guilty through his lawyer Davie Kinloch - while on international duty with Israel in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

A trial date in January next year was set at Glasgow Sheriff Court by Sheriff Valerie Mays.

Bitton has made 11 appearances this season for Celtic but suffered an injury during the last Old Firm game at Ibrox.

He returned to action last Thursday in Israel's 3-1 defeat against Austria.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.