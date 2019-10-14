Man accused of killing wife 'failed to get medical help'

Neil Crilley is standing trial for the culpable homicide of wife Maureen who died from an infection.

Crilley: Husband accused of killing wife Maureen. Spindrift

A man accused of killing his wife is said to have caused her "unnecessary suffering" by failing to get her medical help.

Maureen Crilley, 67, suffered from an infected sore on her back which lead to her death in September 2017.

Mrs Crilley's spine contained an "absurd" amount of pus which led into the brain.

Her husband Neil Crilley, 77, is standing trial at the High Court in Glasgow charged with culpable homicide.

The allegation spans between July 1 and September 2 2017.

Amongst the prosecution claims are that he knew she was "immobilised" suffering from injury and infection.

He is said to have failed to get "appropriate, timely and adequate" medical help causing "unnecessary suffering" to his wife of 38 years.

Pathologist, Dr Gemma Kemp, 39, did a post-mortem examination on Mrs Crilley's body the day after her death.

She told jurors that Mrs Crilley died from an infected "pressure sore" at the bottom of her back.

Her report stated: "This sore lead to infection on the spine which caused spinal meningitis."

Miss Kemp added that the bone was exposed and the skin, tissue, fat and muscle had worn away.

The sore described as the "size of a saucer" was caused through continues irritation by body fluids while lying on the floor.

Crilley had told an 999 operator that his wife had been lying for eight to nine weeks untreated after a fall.

Miss Kemp also told jurors that there were other ulcers and sores on Mrs Crilley's back caused by nappy rash.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard QC asked "Is this death was rare in the 21st century in the western world?" Miss Kemp replied: "Yes, as people would have sought medical advice and it would be stopped before it got this extent."

She was also asked if this was an "extraordinary case" which Miss Kemp responded: "I doubt I will see one again anything like this."

The trial continues tomorrow before judge Lord Burns.

