Man stabbed in back as he checked his car tyre pressure

The victim was taken to hospital after the attack where he is in a 'serious but stable' condition.

Stabbing: Maryston Street, Glasgow. Google 2019

A man has been stabbed in the back as he checked the tyre pressures on his car.

The unprovoked attack in Maryston Street, Glasgow, took place at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

A 26-year-old man got out of his grey VW Golf before he was approached from behind and knifed while he checked his vehicle.

The victim was was taken to hospital where he is in a "serious but stable" condition.

Officers are now looking to trace the attacker. Detective constable William Corkindale of Police Scotland said "This appears to be a serious unprovoked attack.

"The attacker approached the victim from behind and at this stage we have no description at all to go on. I am appealing for anyone who may have been Maryston Street around 4.30pm on Sunday to get in touch if they saw or heard anything which might help in this inquiry.

"I am also appealing for anyone who may have been driving on Maryston Street and had a dash-cam fitted to their vehicle, to get in touch if they think that anything might have been captured on their device.

"Anyone with information is asked to call the 101 number."

