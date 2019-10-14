  • STV
Binman becomes social media hit after route snaps go viral

STV

Colin Morrison captures images of the Isles of Mull and Iona during the 'best bin run in Scotland'.

By Courtney Cameron

A binman from Tobermory has become a social media sensation after his photographs of the Isles of Mull and Iona went viral.

Colin Morrison enjoys capturing his surroundings on his daily rounds and believes he has the "best bin run in Scotland".

He's been driving refuge lorries for Argyll and Bute council for 16 years - but only started taking photographs four years ago when he got a "decent" camera phone.

Rainbow down the glen.
Rainbow down the glen. Colin Morrison

He said: "I was just doing it for a wee bit of fun and then I got the bug for it a bit.

"My mum is my biggest critic, if she likes it then I know it must be good."

He added: "I started up my page about a month ago, it seems to have really taken off.

"It's a bit tongue and cheek - 'A Binman's View of Mull and Iona' - something a bit different."

Colin's page currently has over 2500 followers.
Colin's page currently has over 2500 followers. Colin Morrison

Colin's Facebook page currently has over 2500 followers. He said he's shocked at how popular his photos are as he only expected his friends to be interested.

This Christmas, he is arranging for his photographs to be featured in calendars to raise money for charity.

He said: "I'm a bit biased, but I'd say it's the best bin run out there."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.