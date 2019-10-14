Family tells missing student 'you aren't in any trouble'

He was seen walking across the Erskine Bridge where searches are now being carried out.

Police carried out searches of Erskine Bridge

The family of a student missing from Edinburgh have said they do not want him to "be concerned about being in any trouble".

Rufus Brickell, originally from Bristol, has been reported missing from Dalry in Edinburgh and was last seen on CCTV on Sunday.

The 22-year-old student at Heriot Watt University boarded the 12.02am train from Glasgow Queen Street Station to Kilpatrick Station on October 6.

He then left the station and was seen walking south across the Erskine Bridge where specialist searches are now being carried out.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Rufus' family have spoken of their "shock by his disappearance" and appealed for him to get in touch.

They said: "Rufus has been missing for over a week now and we are completely shocked by his disappearance. We are so worried and desperate to know where he is.

"If Rufus sees this, we don't want him to be concerned about being in any trouble.

"We just want him to know how much we love him and miss him and that we desperately want him home safe and well.

"We would ask that if anyone has seen Rufus since early Sunday morning, or saw him on the train he took to Kilpatrick station or walking over the Erskine bridge, to please phone the police and give them any information you have.

"We are extremely grateful to the police and those who have supported their enquiries in their efforts to trace Rufus. "We would also like to thank everyone who has shared the social media appeals."

Officers are continuing to review CCTV footage as well as carrying out door-to-door inquiries to find him.

Sergeant Kieran Dougal, leading the search, said: "After extensive enquiries, we have found clear CCTV footage of Rufus getting on and off the train to Kilpatrick station. "Rufus is described as white, around 5ft 11ins in height and of muscular build with short brown hair.

"As the CCTV images show, he was last seen wearing a distinctive two-tone grey Berghaus jacket with a yellow patch on the back, black jeans that were rolled up at the bottom to reveal white socks, and black and white New Balance trainers.

"He was also carrying a navy blue rucksack with blue and red stripes at the bottom. "We are continuing to urge anyone with information to come forward and we'd particularly ask anyone who was on the train and saw Rufus to contact us.

"We would also appeal to anyone in the Erskine bridge area at that time who may have dash-cam footage or who may have been cycling and have a 'Go Pro' camera to get in touch.

"Naturally Rufus' family is extremely concerned and we just want to trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe." Anyone with any information should contact police on 101.