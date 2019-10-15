Police appeal over death of man discovered in canal

The body of John Connelly was pulled from a canal in Glasgow a week after he was reported missing.

Police investigating the death of a man found in a Glasgow canal have issued a re-appeal for information.

John Connelly's body was recovered from the water at Spiers Wharf in Cowcaddens on July 22, a week after he was reported missing.

The 28-year-old, from Milton, had injuries to his head and body when he was discovered.

He was reported missing after he failed to return from a day out with a friend in Glasgow City Centre on Monday, July 15.



He was last seen walking alone in Buchanan Street past Buchanan Galleries and the bus station then on to Dundasvale Court.

Officers are now appealing for information in a bid to find out how he came about his injuries and how he ended up in the canal.

It is believed that John could have been involved in an altercation in an underpass on Garscube Road leading to Spiers Wharf .

Detective inspector John Morrison, Maryhill CID, said: "John's family are still understandably devastated by his death and it is made all the harder by not knowing what happened to him.

"For the past three months they have been clinging to the hope that someone will come forward with the information they, and indeed we, need to find out why John died, how he came to be in the canal and what caused the injuries to his head and body.

"If you were in that area at that time, then please let us know. Maybe you saw a disturbance, or indeed people hanging about the area.

"John's family deserve to know what happened to him and your information could prove vital to our investigation. You may not realise that what you saw or know is significant but let us be the judge of that.

"Garscube Road at Speirs Wharf is a popular route used by runners, dog walkers and skateboarders and I'm appealing to anyone who uses this route to think back and consider if they saw anything."

