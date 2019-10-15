Body found in flat as police probe suspicious death

The body of a 45-year-old man was found inside a flat in Glasgow on Monday night.

Suspicious: Man found dead in flat.

A man's body has been found in a Glasgow flat, sparking a "suspicious death" probe.

The 45-year-old was found dead in Carridge Drive, Maryhill, at around 7.55pm on Monday.

Polic are treating the death as suspicious and have taped off the building and surrounding area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.55pm on Monday, the body of a 45-year-old man was found within a flat on Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill, Glasgow.

"A post-mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death, which at this time police are treating as suspicious.

"Enquiries are continuing."

