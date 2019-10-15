Houses evacuated after explosive device found in shed

Emergency services, including a bomb disposal unit, are in attendance at the scene.

Evacuation: Explosive device found in shed. STV

Houses have been evacuated after an explosive device was found within a shed in West Dunbartonshire.

Emergency services, including a bomb disposal unit, attended the scene on Beeches Road, Duntocher, Clydebank, at around 11.55am on Tuesday.

Nearby properties have been evacuated and a 100m cordon has been put in place as have traffic management measures.

Beeches Road, Hillend Crescent and Craigielea Road have all been closed off as a precaution.

Police, who confirmed the incident, have asked the public to stay away from the area as the disposal team checks the item and makes sure it is safe.

Update:

Just after 3pm police confirmed the cordon has been lifted and residents free to go back into their homes after the device was removed.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team will now carry out a controlled explosion of the device in a nearby field.

Members of the public have been warned that they may hear the explosion and have been thanked by officers for their patience.

