Pensioner accused of killing wife 'totally ashamed'

Maureen Crilley died from spinal meningitis after a sore on her back became infected.

Accused: Neil Crilley denies culpable homicide Spindrift

A man on trial for killing his wife sobbed and said he felt "totally ashamed" for not knowing the pain she was in.

Neil Crilley, 77, claimed he only realised his wife Maureen's agony when doctors were giving evidence during his trial.

Mrs Crilley, 67, was found lying on her living room floor with a broken leg in September 2017. She died from spinal meningitis after one of the sores on her back got heavily infected.

The pensioner told jurors his wife of 39 years had a fear of hospitals and needles. He added that he felt alone with no help and had to cook, clean and wash up by himself.

He denies the culpable homicide of his wife at their home in Whitecrook, West Dunbartonshire. The allegation spans between July 1 and September 2, 2017.

Amongst the prosecution claims are that he knew she was "immobilised" suffering from injury and infection.

It is alleged he failed to obtain "appropriate, timely and adequate" medical help and caused "unnecessary suffering" to his wife.

The court heard Crilley regretted retiring from BAE systems at 67 years old in 2009.

He said: "I worked two years past retirement when I could have had those years with Maureen.

"I will never forgive myself."

Crilley told jurors that his wife would hide her illnesses from him to avoid going to the doctors.

He said: "She wouldn't go to the hospital for anything. When there was an appointment she would hide it and didn't say.

"I am totally ashamed."

Crilley said he was unaware that his wife was lying in her own filth and had two sores festering on her back - one of them the size of a saucer.

'I totally failed her and I don't want to live - I don't deserve to live.' Neil Crilley

He said: "She was cleaning herself as she said I was too heavy handed.

"I totally failed her and I don't want to live - I don't deserve to live.

"I didn't know the pain she was in until I heard the doctor the other day."

Crilley added that his wife "begged" him not to call an ambulance and asked him to leave it until the following week to get better.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard QC told Crilley that it was "inevitable" she was going to die, he replied: "I agree with that but I would have phoned an ambulance if I knew.

"I knew she fell but I didn't know if she had a broken leg or if it was fractured.

"I'm not educated or a medical person - I honestly didn't know."

A pathologist told jurors yesterday that Mrs Crilley had broken her left leg in two places.

Another doctor said she would have survived if medical treatment had been sought right away.

Mrs Crilley was found naked on the living room floor by doctors and paramedics. She had throws over her body and he claimed she wouldn't let him see.

Crilley told them that she had fallen eight or nine weeks ago.

Mr Goddard asked Crilley if he wanted his wife dead, he replied: "No, God, No.

"Maureen was my life, I will never smile again and I wanted to look after her for the time we had left."

The trial continues before judge Lord Burns.

